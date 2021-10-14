Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,418 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.76.

CPRI stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

