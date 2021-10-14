Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of BIG opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.