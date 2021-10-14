19,100 Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HYFM stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HYFM shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

