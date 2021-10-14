Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 356.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after buying an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $76.66 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.37.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

