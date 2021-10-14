Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Patrick Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,706,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 43.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 166,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

PATK stock opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

