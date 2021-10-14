Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,060 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.81.

SC stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

