Jump Financial LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 369.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $186.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.71 and a 200 day moving average of $193.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $108.16 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,340. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

