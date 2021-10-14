Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.19

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.19 and traded as low as C$10.17. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 553,789 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDO. Desjardins lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$63.88 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.1237675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$607,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,803,740.40. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,000 in the last ninety days.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

