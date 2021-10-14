Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $260.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $190.48 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $119.26 and a one year high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.96.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.