Frax Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Frax has a total market cap of $350.85 million and $20.19 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00071603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00122420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00076856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,723.56 or 1.00107263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.95 or 0.06284847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

