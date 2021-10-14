Civilization (CIV) Market Cap Reaches $27.42 Million

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Civilization has traded up 68.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for $0.0914 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Civilization has a market cap of $27.42 million and approximately $285,056.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00047362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00215162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00095953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

