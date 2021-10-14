Short Interest in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Drops By 77.8%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBEAU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of SBEAU stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

