Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Down 80.2% in September

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RCHG opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Recharge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

