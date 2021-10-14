GameCredits 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $90,083.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $21.03 million and approximately $90,083.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00311234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,035,957 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

