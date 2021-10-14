Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

INGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $41.81 on Thursday. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $112,221.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at $965,084.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,883. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after acquiring an additional 101,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inogen by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,368 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 9,920.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 753,940 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Inogen by 51.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inogen by 15.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,910,000 after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.