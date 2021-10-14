Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2,751.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $155.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.25. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $175.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.