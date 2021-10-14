Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.900-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.13 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of RAD opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rite Aid stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 686.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Rite Aid worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

