Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 40.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,121 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 11.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.75.

NYSE:ASR opened at $190.48 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $4.1171 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.39%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

