Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,868 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.18% of BOX worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,496,090 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.