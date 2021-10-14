Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 415,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE WTRG opened at $46.42 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

