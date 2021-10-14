Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $10.89 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 259.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,906 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WTS opened at $169.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.09. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.92 and a 1 year high of $178.70.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

