Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.65

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Saturday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VTU stock opened at GBX 58.40 ($0.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £214.44 million and a P/E ratio of 13.32. Vertu Motors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Wednesday.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

