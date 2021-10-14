Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $265.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 280.8% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,679 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

