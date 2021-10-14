Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RRC. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

NYSE RRC opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Range Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

