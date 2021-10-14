Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SWIR. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.20. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,834,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,803,000 after purchasing an additional 84,588 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 965,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 89,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

