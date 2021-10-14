Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.5% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

AWK stock opened at $169.40 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

