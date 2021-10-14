Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 986 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.75% of Health Catalyst worth $19,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 222.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 44,672 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $516,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $3,148,495.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,293,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,416. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

