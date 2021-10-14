Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after acquiring an additional 342,069 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $9,459,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,402,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,149,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $97.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.80. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of -271.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDD. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

