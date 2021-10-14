Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of LEG opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

