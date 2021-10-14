7,261 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.19.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 162.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.92 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

