Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at $839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Hologic by 25.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 18.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $8,040,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average of $71.04. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

