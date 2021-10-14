Fmr LLC Acquires 533,631 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,631 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.43% of NiSource worth $233,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of NI opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

