Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 199,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.6% during the second quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,055,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,255,000 after acquiring an additional 105,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of CPE opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

