Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 858,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,147,000 after purchasing an additional 704,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 182.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 616,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,826,000 after purchasing an additional 398,105 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 582.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIP shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

