Fmr LLC Sells 3,319,814 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,069,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319,814 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $239,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after buying an additional 677,558 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after buying an additional 494,755 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after buying an additional 382,520 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after buying an additional 357,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7,248.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 271,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 268,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $71.96.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

