Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,519,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,476 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Yext worth $250,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Yext by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Yext by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on YEXT. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

