Fmr LLC Purchases 266,227 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fmr LLC grew its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 7.25% of ExlService worth $255,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $123.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.67. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

