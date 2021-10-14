Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Update

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a growth of 1,167.6% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Azarga Uranium stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. Azarga Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

