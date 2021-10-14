Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,400 shares, an increase of 1,243.4% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TSCDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.