Short Interest in GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Rises By 1,400.0%

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSTC opened at $0.02 on Thursday. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03.

GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical supplements. It operates through the following segments: Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals. AngioSoma also develops Liprostin for the treatment of peripheral artery disease.

