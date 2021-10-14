Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,772 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 86.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130,242 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Trinity Industries by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,049 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.