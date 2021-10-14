Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,118 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Horizon Bancorp worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,343,000 after buying an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,052,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,772,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,823,000 after buying an additional 487,108 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,292,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

HBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.