STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $33.47 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in STORE Capital by 21.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

