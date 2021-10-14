Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). WideOpenWest reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%.

WOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 111,703 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 79.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 198,267 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 134,190.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 36.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

WOW stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

