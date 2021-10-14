Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Sells $24,357.00 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Justin Coulombe sold 1,059 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $24,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Justin Coulombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of Momentive Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $34,259.04.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.30.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

