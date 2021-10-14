Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

