Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,644,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,655,518 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $280,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,251 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after acquiring an additional 736,307 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

