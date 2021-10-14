Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 91.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Futu by 294.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 36.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Futu by 85.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUTU opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.78. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. Research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

