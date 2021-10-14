SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 785.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after buying an additional 5,152,377 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $38,829,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after buying an additional 922,590 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Valvoline by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after buying an additional 878,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

