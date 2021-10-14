Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRA International were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRAI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CRA International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $385,547.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $690,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,182 shares of company stock worth $3,598,666 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CRAI stock opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

